DJ/producer Raiden has officially signed on with SM Entertainment!

According to SME, Raiden will be starting fresh as an SM artist with the release of a new single this August 2, titled "The Only". The upcoming EDM pop genre single also features Red Velvet's Irene!





Raiden is well-known in the world of EDM as a representative DJ of Korea, performing on big stages like 'Ultra Miami' in the U.S and 'Tomorrowland' in Belgium.