Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Listen to Lil Nas X's 'Seoul Town Road (Old Town Road Remix)' feat. RM of BTS!

AKP STAFF

Lil Nas X has just dropped a surprise remix version of "Old Town Road" with BTS's RM on board - "Seoul Town Road"!

Whether you're a fan of Lil Nas X or an ARMY, you'll definitely love this interesting remix bringing together Korea with the midwest! Listen above.

  1. BTS
  2. RM (Rap Monster)
DisplayName9751,348 pts 60 minutes ago
60 minutes ago

That's so random 😅 but I remember this one time when BigHit uploaded a video of other members and you could hear RM singing OTR in the background. And lil nas X tweeted something about collab fee weeks ago. I'm not a fan of lil nas x but that song is definitely interesting

FriedChickenLove1,103 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

So we getting an allstar remix/perfomance with Lil Nas X, RM, and Billy Ray Cyrus?

Share

