Posted by1 hour ago
Listen to Lil Nas X's 'Seoul Town Road (Old Town Road Remix)' feat. RM of BTS!
That's so random 😅 but I remember this one time when BigHit uploaded a video of other members and you could hear RM singing OTR in the background. And lil nas X tweeted something about collab fee weeks ago. I'm not a fan of lil nas x but that song is definitely interesting
So we getting an allstar remix/perfomance with Lil Nas X, RM, and Billy Ray Cyrus?
