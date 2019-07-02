Ailee reveals what went into picking 'Room Shaker' as title track

Ailee revealed what went into picking "Room Shaker" as her title track.



At the showcase for her 2nd full-length album 'butterFLY' on July 2, Ailee expressed, "I filled it with songs that have a unique sound and atmosphere. The wings of a butterfly are varied. It's as varied as the various prints of a butterfly, and it includes a lot of songs that are different. That's why I titled the album 'butterFLY'."

She also talked about her wildly popular track "I Will Go to You Like the First Snow" for the 'Goblin' OST. Ailee said, "I felt a lot of burden because a lot of people were looking forward to the next song from Ailee after the 'Goblin' OST. That's why I changed my title track every month, and I went through 10 songs. The preparation for the album will remain in my memory."



Have you heard Ailee's latest song "Room Shaker" yet?