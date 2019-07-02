Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Ailee reveals what went into picking 'Room Shaker' as title track

Ailee revealed what went into picking "Room Shaker" as her title track.

At the showcase for her 2nd full-length album 'butterFLY' on July 2, Ailee expressed, "I filled it with songs that have a unique sound and atmosphere. The wings of a butterfly are varied. It's as varied as the various prints of a butterfly, and it includes a lot of songs that are different. That's why I titled the album 'butterFLY'." 

She also talked about her wildly popular track "I Will Go to You Like the First Snow" for the 'Goblin' OST. Ailee said, "I felt a lot of burden because a lot of people were looking forward to the next song from Ailee after the 'Goblin' OST. That's why I changed my title track every month, and I went through 10 songs. The preparation for the album will remain in my memory."

Have you heard Ailee's latest song "Room Shaker" yet?

