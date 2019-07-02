2PM's Taecyeon opens his personal Instagram due to 'stalker's fake accounts

2PM's Taecyeon opened his personal Instagram due to fake accounts.



On July 9, Taecyeon posted the below Instagram account on his official Twitter with the message, "Welcome to my Instagram!" He explained on his page, "So the stalker kept making Instagram account with my email address. I've decided to make a real Instagram account."



This comes after his Twitter post on July 3 asking fans to help him find someone who's been harassing him and his fellow 2PM members online.



Check out Taecyeon's Instagram account below.

