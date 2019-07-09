Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

INFINITE's Woohyun reveals cover of '90s track 'Those Days'

INFINITE's Woohyun has released his latest cover on his YouTube channel.

In his latest video, Woohyun covered Kim Kwang Suk's 1991 touching song "Those Days", singing with a simple piano accompaniment. The track is about knowing someone won't come back, but missing them anyway.

In other news, Woohyun released his solo track "Hold On Me" last month. Check out Woohyun's cover above and the original below!

Ohhhhh ❤️❤️❤️❤️ The best one as always. Inspirit here supporting my idol💖💖💖

