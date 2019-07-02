2PM's Taecyeon asks fans on Twitter for any information regarding harassing emails from sasaeng fans

2PM's Taecyeon has had enough from this crazy sasaeng fan and he's asking his fans for help.

On July 3, Taecyeon posted a tweet stating that he and his fellow members were receiving harassing messages from two email addresses.

Hyoro7741@gmail.com dddnnnmm59@gmail.com probably same person doing this sick and twisted stuff to not just me, but all of my members. If you have any information regarding this person(s) let me know. I am not going to let this crazy maniac bully us. 2pm needs your help Hottests! pic.twitter.com/kcQ4wXqydQ — taec yeon ok (@taeccool) July 3, 2019

The messages translate to:

"F***er"

"F***"

"You don't have any jobs? Hahahahah"

"B****rd"





It seems like Taecyeon has run out of patience and is asking fans to help identify this sasaeng who has also been using Kakao to harass the members as well.



Lets stop this person from hurting my members pic.twitter.com/v6zQmIOYpT — taec yeon ok (@taeccool) July 3, 2019

"I just warned you of danger haha why did you block me f****"



"Lee Jun Ho... you b****rd. Lee Jun Ho go to the hospital."



Fans have been expressing their support and sharing advice on Twitter. What do you think of this situation?