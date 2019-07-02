2PM's Taecyeon asks fans on Twitter for any information regarding harassing emails from sasaeng fans

2PM's Taecyeon has had enough from this crazy sasaeng fan and he's asking his fans for help.
On July 3, Taecyeon posted a tweet stating that he and his fellow members were receiving harassing messages from two email addresses.
The messages translate to:
"F***er"
"F***"
"You don't have any jobs? Hahahahah"
"B****rd"
It seems like Taecyeon has run out of patience and is asking fans to help identify this sasaeng who has also been using Kakao to harass the members as well.
"I just warned you of danger haha why did you block me f****"
"Lee Jun Ho... you b****rd. Lee Jun Ho go to the hospital."
Fans have been expressing their support and sharing advice on Twitter. What do you think of this situation?
Log in to comment