Punch and Monday Kiz come together to sing for the OST of 'Hotel Del Luna'

Punch and Monday Kiz have announced their collaboration for the soundtrack of tvN's new weekend drama series, 'Hotel Del Luna'.

Their upcoming song, "Another Day", combines a calm piano melody with a refined rhythm, pairing seamlessly with the charismatic and rich vocals provided by Punch and Monday Kiz. The track also emphasizes the feelings of longing felt between the two main characters, Jang Man Wol (played by IU) and Goo Chan Sung (played by Yeo Jin Goo).

The OST of 'Hotel Del Luna' has already attracted a lot of attention, with the announcements of artists like HeizeTaeyeon, and 10cm, also contributing to the soundtrack creating more excitement for the show and OST. This upcoming track alone has been building up all sorts of buzz after it was revealed that the nation's top OST producer, Song Dong Woon, who has helped produce popular OST songs like Ailee's "I Will Go To You Like The First Snow" and Chanyeol and Punch's "Stay With Me", would also be in charge of producing for this song.

'Another Day' is set to drop on July 14th at 6PM KST.

