TVXQ's Yunho has released the album cover for his solo debut mini-album.

Yunho has been releasing various teasers as well as corresponding colors to his tracks. The mini-album will include title song "Follow", with the corresponding color silver. As his solo debut approaches closer, Yunho has dropped the colorful album cover image for 'True Colors'.

You can listen to TVXQ Yunho's debut mini album 'True Colors' in full this June 12 at 6 PM KST!