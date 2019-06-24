Younha releases tracklist for 'Stable Mindset'

Singer Younha continues to raise expectations for her upcoming mini-album 'Stable Mindset.'

The artist released her tracklist today on an aesthetic photograph leaving fans anticipating a unique and fresh sound. This 5 track mini-album seems to have a moody feel, with songs with titles translated in English to "Hard Tasks" and "On Rainy Days." The last track, "Rainy Night," seems to be solely written and arranged by Younha herself.

Are you looking forward to what Younha's self-made track will sound like?