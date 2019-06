Former Seventeen pre-member Yao Ming Ming and UNIQ member Li Wenhan made a powerful debut with their new group, UNINE, through the MV for their new single '"BOMBA."

UNINE is a nine-member boy group formed from the winners of the second season of 'Idol Producer.' The boys are making their debut after winning these coveted spots back in April.

The song is a charismatic dance-bop that highlights the members' individual skills and stage presence. Check the video out above!