Shinhwa's Eric & Jung Yoo Mi in talks to return for a remake of their 2007 drama 'Que Sera Sera'

Drama production company JS Pictures will remaking a popular MBC drama from 2007, titled 'Que Sera Sera'!

The 17-episode series, which revolved around individuals involved in the shopping mall and fashion industries and their up-and-down romance, starred actress Jung Yoo Mi and Shinhwa's Eric. Then, in 2014, the two stars garnered attention for their reunion in KBS2 drama 'Discovery of Love'.

Now, according to JS Pictures, both Eric and Jung Yoo Mi are currently in talks to star in the remake version of 'Que Sera Sera', aiming to begin filming later this year. Reportedly, the 2019 remake of 'Que Sera Sera' will revolve around a woman with a million part-time experiences under her belt, and a sexy, chic advertising director.

Do you want to see Eric and Jung Yoo Mi in their third production together?

