Upcoming boy group D1CE begin their debut teaser series with 'Morning' version group photos

Upcoming rookie boy group D1CE has started off their official teaser series, with exactly a month left to go before their full debut!

As previously reported, D1CE will be debuting under D1CE Company (a sub-label by Happy Face Entertainment) with 5 members including Woo Jin Young, Kim Hyun Soo, Jung Yoo Joon, Park Woo Dam, and Jo Yong Geun.

In their first set of 'Morning' version group photos below, the D1CE members portray a mystical vibe dressed entirely in white. Stay tuned for various concept teasers and hints leading up to D1CE's debut, coming up this July!