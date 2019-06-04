Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

18 days ago

Actress Lee Soo Min signs with new label Artist Company

On June 5, entertainment label Artist Company - an agency dedicated to managing actors and actresses established by veteran actors Jung Woo Sung and Lee Jung Jae - announced that they recently signed an exclusive contract with actress Lee Soo Min

Well-known for her impressive child actress career in productions such as 'Flames of Desire', 'My Lovely Girl', 'The Rebel', 'Abyss', and more as well as for her MC roles on EBS's 'Boni Hani', MBC's 'Show! Music Core', and more, Lee Soo Min will be kicking off her adult acting career in full gear under Artist Company, as she turns 20-years old this year.

Meanwhile, Artist Company is home to Go Ara, Yeom Jung Ah, Go Ah Sung, Park So Dam, and more.

