Actress Park Min Young seen posing elegantly in LA

Park Min Young is living her best life while in Los Angeles.

Park Min Young uploaded the picture to her personal Instagram account on June 21 with the caption "My forehead shines as brightly as the sun."

The actress is leaning against the iconic light posts at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. She is wearing a black jumper and sports a casual bun.

It seems like the actress is taking a break after appearing in tvN's 'Her Private Life' and is taking some time to sightsee in Los Angeles! What kind of drama do you hope to see her in next?