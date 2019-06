Red Velvet have released an audio preview of "LP" from their upcoming comeback mini album, 'The ReVe Festival Day 1'!

"LP" is a contemporary urban pop genre track with emphasis on a groovy Bossa nova jazz rhythm, delivering a soft, soothing love song.

Listen to the audio preview of "LP" and check out additional teaser images of Red Velvet's beautiful maknae Yeri, below! The girls will be making a comeback with title track "Zimzalabim" this June 19 at 6 PM KST.