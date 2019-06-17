Starship reveals announcement regarding sasaeng behavior towards trainees on 'Produce X 101'

Starship Entertainment recently revealed an announcement regarding extreme sasaeng behavior toward their trainees on 'Produce X 101.'

The announcement reads as follows:

"Hello. This is Starship Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to thank fans for supporting our trainees Koo Jung Mo, Moon Hyun Bin, Ham Won Jin, Kang Min Hwee, and Song Hyun Joon on the show, 'Produce X 101.'

Recently, our trainee's safety and private lives have been compromised due to people coming to the label office, dormitories, hair salons, schools, and other locations that are not related to official schedules.

We respectfully ask that you refrain from visiting the Starship office and dormitories.

Currently, you may only send the trainees fan letters via mail and any other presents will not be allowed. In addition, any presents or letters given directly to the trainees will not be accepted.

We ask for your active participation for the sake of the trainees' safeties in supporting and loving the Starship trainees.

Thank you."

It seems like labels are starting to speak out and set guidelines regarding sasaeng behavior. What do you think?