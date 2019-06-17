Kangnam reveals that he lost 12 kg (26 lbs) + his girlfriend's reaction?

Kangnam revealed the successful results of his ongoing diet.

Entertainer Kangnam appeared on the June 17 broadcast of the popular radio show 'Culwo Show.' Kangnam, who used to weigh 83kg (183 lbs), stated that he has slimmed down and currently weighs 71kg (157 lbs). He ultimately wants to lose 6 more kg to hit 65 kg (143 lbs).

Kangnam, who revealed his relationship with speed skater Lee Sang Hwa, stated that his girlfriend's reaction to his weight loss was nonchalant, stating that she thought "oh, I see you are dieting again" which brought about a lot of laughter on the show.

We hope Kangnam continues to live a healthy lifestyle.