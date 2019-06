Get ready Fantasy! SF9 will be making their second comeback of 2019, very soon!

On June 4, SF9 dropped an edgy, first teaser image, announcing the release of their 7th mini album 'RPM' this coming June 17 at 6 PM KST. In the teaser photo, one SF9 member showcases a bold, vivid tattoo of the letters 'RPM' as well as their comeback date, right along his neckline.

Can't wait to see what SF9 have in store with their 7th mini album comeback!