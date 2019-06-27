Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Song Hye Kyo returns from Thailand on day of divorce news from Song Joong Ki

Song Hye Kyo has returned from Thailand with the sudden news of her divorce from Song Joong Ki.

Both Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's labels confirmed their divorce earlier today when the actress was scheduled to arrive from overseas. On June 27, one advertisement insider told media outlets, "Song Hye Kyo was in Bangkok, Thailand due to a scheduled shoot. She returned today in the morning before the divorce news hit headlines."  

Just 2 days ago on June 25, Song Hye Kyo took a selfie with stylist Choi Han Suk, revealing a smokey-eye look for a photo shoot in Thailand. 

As previously reported, Song Joong Ki filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo after over a year and a half of marriage. She's currently in talks to star in the upcoming movie 'Anna'.

I remember reading about the rumours when the Chinese media first posted it, of course no one believed them. Regardless, if they were right or wrong,it was about timing... I doubt anyone expected this to happen. I dont think Mrs Song was ready for the responsibilities that came with being Mrs Song. Her career always came first.

