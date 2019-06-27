Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Yang Hyun Suk's alleged text message to MBC after reports of prostitution mediation revealed

Yang Hyun Suk's alleged text message to MBC has been revealed.

On June 26, YTN Radio reported Yang Hyun Suk had contacted MBC after the network's show 'Straight' covered his suspected involvement in prostitution mediation. A reporter from MBC stated, "Former head and producer Yang sent a text message about how he's been going through an extremely hard time after the first news report by MBC's 'Straight', how witness testimonies and evidence are being sent, and how he knows it will end with the police finding there's no crime in a bit after a private investigation."

The reporter alleged Yang Hyun Suk somehow had information he shouldn't have, saying, "I was very taken aback after getting that text message. Even on the day he sent that text message, I knew how hard detectives were working. Even during the weekend, they were continuously investigating months after the 'Burning Sun' incident. When I read what he said, I wondered how he knew that information and who told him."  


In related news, Yang Hyun Suk was summoned for questioning as a witness for two occasions of procuring prostitution for overseas investors.

  1. Yang Hyun Suk
sandybee3-150 pts 50 minutes ago 1
50 minutes ago

I don't get it ? What is the Reporter so surprised about? That YHS knew information about things regrading himself or that YHS said the investigation will find nothing, as the results of the investigation ain't out now for him to know the outcome of the investigation? I mean an investigation trying to find out the truth about him ?

hohliu6,195 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

He knows no one can easily catch him with solid evidence....

