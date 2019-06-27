Yang Hyun Suk's alleged text message to MBC after reports of prostitution mediation revealed

Yang Hyun Suk's alleged text message to MBC has been revealed.



On June 26, YTN Radio reported Yang Hyun Suk had contacted MBC after the network's show 'Straight' covered his suspected involvement in prostitution mediation. A reporter from MBC stated, "Former head and producer Yang sent a text message about how he's been going through an extremely hard time after the first news report by MBC's 'Straight', how witness testimonies and evidence are being sent, and how he knows it will end with the police finding there's no crime in a bit after a private investigation."



The reporter alleged Yang Hyun Suk somehow had information he shouldn't have, saying, "I was very taken aback after getting that text message. Even on the day he sent that text message, I knew how hard detectives were working. Even during the weekend, they were continuously investigating months after the 'Burning Sun' incident. When I read what he said, I wondered how he knew that information and who told him."



In related news, Yang Hyun Suk was summoned for questioning as a witness for two occasions of procuring prostitution for overseas investors.