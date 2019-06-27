Song Hye Kyo & Song Joong Ki's divorce will be settled without trial + legal settlement may take ~1 month

In light of the shocking news of celebrity couple Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's divorce, media outlets are looking into the details of what the couple's divorce process will entail, while also raising curiosity over the splitting of the two stars' assets in their legal settlement, etc.

According to Song Hye Kyo's label UAA Korea, the two stars have already come to an agreement regarding their divorce settlement. They are at a stage where the divorce needs to be filed legally in order to be approved, and the procedure will come to an end without any court trials.

Based on law experts' observations, the legal revision process of Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's divorce is expected to take approximately a month, in the case that one spouse files for the approval of a divorce settlement single-handedly. In this case, Song Joong Ki filed the settlement through his legal representative.

Many are also curious as to how the two stars will split their assets in the settlement. Song Joong Ki is well-known for his large revenues earned from CF appearances, suspected to be ~ 40 billion KRW (~34.5 million USD) at the time of his marriage. On top of that, Song Hye Kyo is known for her notable real estate property ownership, including two private estates in Gangnam. Song Joong Ki also owns a private villa in Seocho-gu, as well as a private estate in Itaewon which he purchased at ~ 10 billion KRW (~8.6 million USD) right before his marriage.



Finally, law insiders told media outlets in regard to the Song-Song couple's divorce proceedings, "It seems likely that in this divorce, Song Joong Ki's side seems to be the side more willing to go public with the divorce, while Song Hye Kyo's side may have reasons for being on the shorter end. In most cases, the side without fault files the request for settlement through a legal process."

