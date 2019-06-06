Son Heung Min reacts to BTS RM's support at the Wembley Stadium concert

On June 1 and 2, BTS held their two-day historic concert at Wembley Stadium in London, England. RM showed up on stage wearing a hat with soccer star Son Heung Min's name on the first night of the show, which was also the day Son's team, Tottenham Hotspur, played against Liverpool F.C. in the finals of the '2019 UEFA Champions League.'

During the performance of "Anpanman," RM pointed at his hat while he rapped the line, "I'm a new superhero, Anpanman!"



Soccer YouTube channel, Football Magazine Goal, got in touch with Son Heung Min and asked him about the special shoutout from RM.

Son said, "I did hear about it. My teammates even asked if I'm friends with BTS. I'm sorry that I wasn't able to bring forth a good outcome when they cheered for me like that."





He continued, "They are so famous in London, as well as all over the world. Please tell them I am also cheering for them as a supporter. I'm not sure if BTS fans are watching this but please let them know I'm cheering for them."



