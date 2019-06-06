Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 16 days ago

Comedian Kim Seung Hye admits to seeing Jo Se Ho in a romantic light

During a special episode of 'Happy Together 4' commemorating the 1000th episode of 'Gag Concert' which aired on June 6, comedian Kim Seung Hye openly admitted to seeing fellow comedian Jo Se Ho in a romantic light! 

Throughout the entire broadcast, viewers noticed that there was clear chemistry between the two entertainers bantering back and forth. When asked by the MC's on her thoughts of Jo Se Ho as a man (in a romantic light) instead of just a colleague, Kim Seung Hye bashfully admitted that she thinks he's a catch. 

Kim Seung Hye is currently active as a reporter on 'Entertainment Weekly' and is noted as a comedian on the rise for her witty statements and pretty looks. The talented entertainer is constantly interviewing top stars such as ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and actor Kang Haneul for her job.

sheldon_egg111 pts 16 days ago 12
good for Seho! idk but he seems like a good man to me :)

michinpabo587 pts 16 days ago 0
She's cute. I like her eyes.

