Rumors
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 days ago

Presence of trainees at SM Atrium spark rumors regarding upcoming debuts

On the afternoon of June 6 KST, four female trainees and seven male trainees were spotted at SM's Atrium. Although the majority of the trainees' faces were covered by masks, bystanders were able to make out two girls carrying guitars surrounded by staff and coordinators carrying suitcases. 

The male trainees are speculated to be on the younger side due to their short height, while 3 of the female trainees have been seen sporting brunette hair.

Some netizens speculate that the trainees may be rehearsing for an upcoming debut later this year or in 2020. What do you think? Are you looking forward to a male or a female group? 

staytiny11 pts 16 days ago
16 days ago

not really. i'm looking forward to the time SM treats all artists fairly and manages them better but go off 🙄

Mya40079 pts 16 days ago
16 days ago

Four? They must be the remaining SM Rookies. They'll probably debut next year or in 2021 since Lami already reached the minimum debut age allowed.

