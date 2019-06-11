Brown Eyed Girls' JeA reveals dark teaser image for upcoming maxi-single 'Newself'

Brown Eyed Girls' JeA has released her teaser image for 'Newself'.



JeA will be dropping her maxi-single 'Newself' on June 20 KST, and it looks like she'll be taking on a dark, slightly creepy concept. Ga In previously hinted at a possible collaboration with JeA, so fans can possibly expect a track on 'Newself' featuring Ga In.



