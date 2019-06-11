Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 11 days ago

Brown Eyed Girls' JeA reveals dark teaser image for upcoming maxi-single 'Newself'

Brown Eyed Girls' JeA has released her teaser image for 'Newself'.

JeA will be dropping her maxi-single 'Newself' on June 20 KST, and it looks like she'll be taking on a dark, slightly creepy concept. Ga In previously hinted at a possible collaboration with JeA, so fans can possibly expect a track on 'Newself' featuring Ga In.

Stay tuned for updates!

melon477 pts 10 days ago
10 days ago

What happened to their group comeback?

jokbal_is_yum1,185 pts 11 days ago
11 days ago

Oh, this will be sweeeeet.
JeA AND Gain doing some stuff together?
<3<3<3<3

