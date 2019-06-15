Red Velvet drop audio preview for ‘Bing Bing’ from ‘The ReVe Festival Day 1’

Red Velvet has released another audio teaser from their upcoming mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival Day 1’! The latest audio is from “Bing Bing” and is accompanied by individual teaser images of Wendy. She looks bold in a feathery chartreuse top and crescent moon print tights, while the audio features classic Red Velvet harmonies to a groovy baseline. Sounds like another perfect summer song!
'The ReVe Festival Day 1' is scheduled for release on June 19 at 6 PM KST. Check out the teasers below!
Red Velvet 레드벨벳 Mini Album ['The ReVe Festival' Day 1] '친구가 아냐 (Bing Bing)' - Highlight— Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) June 16, 2019
🎧 2019.06.19. 6PM (KST)
👉https://t.co/qoNOJfGi1g#RedVelvet #레드벨벳 #RVF #TheReVeFestivalDay1 #Zimzalabim #짐살라빔 #친구가아냐 #BingBing pic.twitter.com/yu0Wwwk7Se
