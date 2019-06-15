Red Velvet drop audio preview for ‘Bing Bing’ from ‘The ReVe Festival Day 1’

Red Velvet has released another audio teaser from their upcoming mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival Day 1’! The latest audio is from “Bing Bing” and is accompanied by individual teaser images of Wendy. She looks bold in a feathery chartreuse top and crescent moon print tights, while the audio features classic Red Velvet harmonies to a groovy baseline. Sounds like another perfect summer song!

'The ReVe Festival Day 1' is scheduled for release on June 19 at 6 PM KST. Check out the teasers below!