Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Play M submits first round of lawsuits against malicious commenters defaming A Pink Na-Eun's character

On June 21, Play M Entertainment released an official statement to the press updating fans as well as the public regarding their strict stance against malicious commenters. 

Play M announced, "We have submitted our first round of lawsuits against those who attacked and defamed A Pink member Na-Eun's character, spread posts containing sexual harassment, as well as false, malicious rumors online, through the Gangnam police department's cyber crime unit. As both our artist and our label suffered severe damage from such content, we plan to respond strictly without any settlements."

The label continued, "We are constantly in the process of considering legal action against malicious online posts involving the rest of the A Pink members and plan to respond equally strictly." 

Regular_Huh73 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

It's disgusting to think that people think its fun to stay anonymous and be mean to people like Na eun, who did nothing wrong to them. From "We Got Married" to 2019, they need to stop.

Vivianlsv81 pts 22 hours ago
22 hours ago

After all that happened with burning sun, why go to gangnam police? Aren't they themselves under investigation now? Can they not go to a different police station where maybe they will work faster even..

