ASTRO's Moonbin discusses his drama role + looks back on his teens for 'Elle'

ASTRO's Moonbin opened up about his upcoming JTBC drama '18 Moments' - his first drama role since becoming an adult - in his solo pictorial with 'Elle' magazine.



In his interview, Moonbin shared what the mood of the drama filming set is like. "It's really great. All of the co-stars around my age are very nice people whom I have a lot to learn from. I'm also getting to know the male lead Ong Seong Wu hyung, and we've been talking a lot," he said.

In light of '18 Moments' being a drama about youth, Moonbin also reflected back on his own teens, with, "I started the entertainment business early. After school, I had to go straight to the practice studio. I think for me, heading to the practice studio where I met up with a lot of others around my age was like another school. I had a lot of small worries back then too, like why am I always short on allowance, why am I not growing taller, and such."

You can look forward to Moonbin's JTBC drama '18 Moments', premiering this July 22!