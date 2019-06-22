Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Pentagon take on 90s pop on 'Immortal Song'

Pentagon took on 90s pop on the June 22nd episode of 'Immortal Song'.

For the special dedicated to composer Kim Jin Ryong, Pentagon were the third performers up with their cover of Shimshin's 1992 hit track "Selfish Guy". The Cube Entertainment group mixed it up with dance and rap, and Kim Jin Ryong commented, "I thought about my wife while writing this song. I used it to propose. I think Pentagon are a mix of talent and charm. It was completely different than the original. A talented group. I think they can go international with their vocals and dance."

However, Pentagon couldn't take the win from Duetto, who took the final trophy.

Check out Pentagon's cover and the original below!

