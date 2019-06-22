Kassy stepped up as a singer and rapper with a sorrowful track on 'Immortal Song'.



On the June 22nd special dedicated to composer Kim Jin Ryong, Kassy covered Jeon Yoo Na's 1990 hit ballad song "Though I Love You". She impressed with the emotion she put into the heartbreaking lyrics, and she surprised the audience with her unexpected rap. Kim Jin Ryong commented, "Your emotions touched my heart. Emotions are important for this song because of the lyrics. I enjoyed listening to it."



However, Kassy wasn't able to take the round from Duetto, who took the final round.



Watch Kassy's cover and the original below!