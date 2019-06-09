Park Ji Hoon and Lai Kuan Lin accept awards, shout out Wanna One members at the '2019 Asia Model Awards'

Former Wanna One members Lai Kuan Lin and Park Ji Hoon both received awards at the '2019 Asia Model Awards'!



The event was held on June 9 at Olympic Hall in Seoul's Olympic Park with model Song Hae Na, singer Stephanie, and entertainer Kim Il Joong as MCs.



Lai Kuan Lin and Park Ji Hoon sat next to each other for the event and won the 'Asia Special Awards' and 'Asia Star Award,' respectively.

Lai Kuan Lin began his speech with: "Thank you for giving me such a great award as this one. Receiving this award isn't just a result of my own hard work. I am thankful to all of those who worked hard [to assist] me." The idol then went on to accept his award in Chinese.



Park Ji Hoon accepted his award later in the program, stating, "I am honored just to be invited here, but I am grateful to have been given this award as well. Thank you to the Maroo Entertainment family. It seems like receiving this award was possible because of this family. I really love my fans, and I will become a hard-working Ji Hoon [moving forward]."



"I will say what Lai Guan Lin was unable to say earlier," he then added. "We wanted to say that we really miss our fellow Wanna One members."







Check out both acceptance speeches below!

