IZ*ONE thanks fans for attending their first solo concert in Seoul

IZ*ONE has just kicked off their first solo tour!

The girls performed their sold out first weekend of the 'Eyes On Me' tour from June 7 - 9 at Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium.



As their weekend of Seoul shows came to an end, the girls took their official Twitter account to thank the fans who had attended the event, tweeting: "IZ*ONE's first solo concert which has been gifted by WIZ*ONE (IZ*ONE's fan club)! Thank you to all of you WIZ*ONE who gathered with us over the past three days. On days such as these that feel like a miracle, we are happy that we could have been with you. Always be IZ*ONE's WIZ*ONE. We love you, WIZ*ONE!"

In the images, the girls are seen backstage wearing various stage costume looks. Scenes from the concert can also be seen. In one of the images, IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young is seen holding a celebratory cake while the other members hold signs that read: "Good job on the solo concert! Let's meet again soon!"

Meanwhile, the 'Eyes On Me' world tour will be moving to Bangkok on June 16.

[#OMYIZ] ❤위즈원이 선물해준 아이즈원의 첫 단독 콘서트❤ 3일 동안 아이즈원과 함께 호흡해주신 모든 위즈원 여러분 감사합니다😍 기적 같은 날들에 위즈원과 함께라서 행복해요💓 언제나 아이즈원의 위즈원이 되어주세요🥰 사랑합니다 위즈원💖 #위즈원_고마워_우리_꼭_다시만나 💕 pic.twitter.com/vNiJTwdmW2 — official_IZONE (@official_izone) June 9, 2019





