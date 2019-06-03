88rising drops action-packed MV teaser clip of CL's collaboration single with PKCZ and Afrojack

88rising has just released a short video teaser for CL's new collaboration single!

On the evening of June 3, a clip of the music video was shared on Twitter, accompanied by the caption: "'Cut It Up' by PKCZ featuring CL and Afrojack is out tonight [at] midnight EST."



In the clip, CL is seen as a ninja assassin, swinging a samurai sword around and doing a number of turns and dips as she fights the men around her. The scene is accompanied by a snippet of the song, which has CL singing over an addictive looping flute hook and rhythmic beat.

Meanwhile, the full music video for "Cut It Up" is set for release on June 4 at midnight EST.

Check out the video teaser below!