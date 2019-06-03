Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 19 days ago

88rising drops action-packed MV teaser clip of CL's collaboration single with PKCZ and Afrojack

AKP STAFF

88rising has just released a short video teaser for CL's new collaboration single!

On the evening of June 3, a clip of the music video was shared on Twitter, accompanied by the caption: "'Cut It Up' by PKCZ featuring CL and Afrojack is out tonight [at] midnight EST."

In the clip, CL is seen as a ninja assassin, swinging a samurai sword around and doing a number of turns and dips as she fights the men around her. The scene is accompanied by a snippet of the song, which has CL singing over an addictive looping flute hook and rhythmic beat.

Meanwhile, the full music video for "Cut It Up" is set for release on June 4 at midnight EST.

Check out the video teaser below!

3

pinupgirl158138 pts 19 days ago 1
19 days ago

I love how even if CL's getting a lot of hate because of 2NE1's disbandment, YG's scandal, her weight, and a whole bunch of stuff, SHE STAYS TRUE TO HERSELF.

She doesn't give a damn if what she's going to do is not what Koreans are typically into but she's like "whatever, I'll do what I want to do".

-1

sandybee3-215 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

CL never gives up, a real Queen !!

