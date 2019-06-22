Netizens leave hate comments on late actress Han Ji Sung's Instagram after forensic results

A number of 'hate comments' have taken over Han Ji Sung's social media page.

As reported, the forensic test results of the late actress Han Ji Sung's tragic accident revealed that she and her husband were both under the influence at the time of her death. The taxi, which eventually hit Han, had failed to make a full steer away from her after suddenly spotting actress on the expressway outside of her vehicle.

Given such evidence, netizens left comments that showed no sympathy toward the late actress. Some messages include, "so why did you drink and drive .;; you shouldn't have been drinking that much, alcohol ruined your life;;", "all that's on your Insta is drinking", "LOLLLOL forensic rest results show dead drunk DUI lol DUI is murder, you deserve death", "all I was thinking while reading the articles was how can a person be this dumb", "someone who drove because s/he didn't want to call a substitute driver and someone who didn't stop that from happening and ignoring the crime are all the same", "DUI...the natural outcome of one's acts".

However, there were netizens who also commented, "wow, you guys have nothing better to do in life than come to a deceased person's Insta and comment such things", "this is really unfortunate", "rest in peace", "yall try chatting away here day after day.."

