Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

18

51

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 13 hours ago

Netizens leave hate comments on late actress Han Ji Sung's Instagram after forensic results

AKP STAFF

A number of 'hate comments' have taken over Han Ji Sung's social media page.

As reported, the forensic test results of the late actress Han Ji Sung's tragic accident revealed that she and her husband were both under the influence at the time of her death. The taxi, which eventually hit Han, had failed to make a full steer away from her after suddenly spotting actress on the expressway outside of her vehicle.

Given such evidence, netizens left comments that showed no sympathy toward the late actress. Some messages include, "so why did you drink and drive .;; you shouldn't have been drinking that much, alcohol ruined your life;;", "all that's on your Insta is drinking", "LOLLLOL forensic rest results show dead drunk DUI lol DUI is murder, you deserve death", "all I was thinking while reading the articles was how can a person be this dumb", "someone who drove because s/he didn't want to call a substitute driver and someone who didn't stop that from happening and ignoring the crime are all the same", "DUI...the natural outcome of one's acts".

However, there were netizens who also commented, "wow, you guys have nothing better to do in life than come to a deceased person's Insta and comment such things", "this is really unfortunate", "rest in peace", "yall try chatting away here day after day.."

What do you think of the reactions?

  1. misc.
  2. HAN JI SUNG
65 133,075 Share 26% Upvoted

78

DTRT6,220 pts 12 hours ago 7
12 hours ago

I don't understand the point of leaving hate on a dead person's social media.


Is it not painful enough for her family that she died or do netizens feel need to cause her family even more distress?

Share

7 more replies

41

hydrox0541 pts 13 hours ago 5
13 hours ago

Wow.....shes dead. You think that's going to teach her?

Share

5 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

B.I, Yang Hyun Suk
Video: What Do Koreans Think Of The YG Scandals?
18 hours ago   40   13,627

allkpop in your Inbox