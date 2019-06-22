Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 13 hours ago

ALi enjoys her honeymoon in Switzerland with husband and future child

Singer ALi seems to be thoroughly enjoying her honeymoon.

On June 21, ALi shared a post on Instagram with photos and videos from her honeymoon. After tying the knot in May, she and her husband had decided to go to Europe. As announced, ALi was also pregnant with her first child, making this a trip for "a family of three". 

Sharing footage from her trip in Switzerland, ALi wrote in the captions: "Our family of three went aboard a cruise ship together in Luzern then got off in Weggis, and hopped on the gondola and went to Rigi Kaltbad. We didn't stay there for long but seeing the water flowing makes my heart full. #Honeymoon #EuropeTrip #Swiss #Luzern #Weggis".

Check out her Instagram posts below!

