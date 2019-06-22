Kassy reveals she has recorded vocal guides for Ailee, Soyu, and Yoon Mi Rae

Kassy has revealed a fun fact about herself.

On the June 22nd episode of KBS's 'Immortal Song', Kassy talked about her excitement about being on the show as a guest. She shared, "My parents don't really understand when I tell them that I made #1 on the charts, but they think, 'our daughter is popular' whenever I come out on public television."

Although it was her first time guesting on the program, Kassy revealed that she wasn't so much a rookie when it came to working with some of the legendary artists. She had experience recording vocal guides for OSTs sung by solo divas, such as Ailee, Soyu, and Yoon Mi Rae.

"I guided the vocals for Ailee's 'I'll Go To You Like The First Snow', Soyu's 'I Miss You', and Yoon Mi Rae's 'Always'," revealed Kassy. Knowing that with "I Miss You" would be sung by Soyu, Kassy had prepared the guide with a rather airy voice, as often interpreted by Soyu.

On the episode, Kassy covered Jeon Yoo Na's 1990 hit ballad song "Though I Love You". Check it out the spoiler here, if you missed it!