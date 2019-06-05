Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Netizens go 'AWWW' seeing how much Lee Seung Gi's puppy Perro has grown in half a year

Netizens can't contain their shouts of "AWWW!"s and "OMG!"s after seeing how much singer/actor Lee Seung Gi's adorable puppy has grown, in approximately half a year!

Earlier this year, Lee Seung Gi's adorable, newborn puppy Perro (male, Shiba Inu) garnered much attention from his fans for being his owner's exactly look-alike! Back then, Perro was just 2 months old:

But in a recent clip uploaded by HOOK Entertainment in celebrations of Lee Seung Gi's 15th anniversary since debut, Perro joined his owner for a fun attempt at an ASMR video, showing off just how much bigger he's grown! 

Below, Perro is approximately 7 months old. Despite how much he's grown in size, his actions are still that of a very curious puppy-in-training:

Netizens commented, "Ahnngggg so cute TT. He looks just like Lee Seung Gi TT", "They're both so cute and handsome TT", "He's gotten so much more handsome! It feels like a baby grew up into a youth", "Where did he find a dog who looks just like him", "Boy's dripping with handsomeness just like his owner keke", "Heol, when did you get so big Perro TT", and more!

You can check out Lee Seung Gi x Perro's full ASMR-attempt clip as the singer/actor continues celebrating his 15th anniversary throughout this week, below!

  1. Lee Seung Gi
elmaqusecaento353 pts 16 days ago 0
16 days ago

Good name for a dog, I had a cat once that I called Neko

mnm_184 pts 16 days ago 0
16 days ago

Perro so cute. He named his dog Perro because of the Ppepero day is Korea, but at the same time Perro means dog in Spanish. How cute

