Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

93

15

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 15 days ago

NCT 127 wins on the unrecorded episode of 'Music Bank'

AKP STAFF

NCT 127 had their first win for "Superhuman" on KBSMusic Bank.'

For the first week of June, NCT 127 took first place with a total score of 4,458. 

Last week, 'Music Bank' did not air due to the boat tragedy in Budapest. 

The May 31st recording ended up airing a week later. This meant there was no live broadcast on June 7 and NCT 127 did not get to record their winning episode. However, fans are making sure NCT 127 is being congratulated with #Superhuman1stWin tweets. 

Congratulations NCT 127!


  1. NCT 127
  2. MUSIC BANK
10 8,314 Share 86% Upvoted

9

staytiny11 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

I'M SO HAPPY FOR THEM THEY DESERVE IT. 😍😍😍

Share

6

charisseann23 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

congratz NcT 127! 💚

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,634

allkpop in your Inbox