NCT 127 wins on the unrecorded episode of 'Music Bank'

NCT 127 had their first win for "Superhuman" on KBS' Music Bank.'
For the first week of June, NCT 127 took first place with a total score of 4,458.
Last week, 'Music Bank' did not air due to the boat tragedy in Budapest.
The May 31st recording ended up airing a week later. This meant there was no live broadcast on June 7 and NCT 127 did not get to record their winning episode. However, fans are making sure NCT 127 is being congratulated with #Superhuman1stWin tweets.
Congratulations NCT 127!
Log in to comment