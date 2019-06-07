Bomi shows her sexy side in a new dance video with choreographer Jane Kim

Although A Pink came to fame for their innocent and bubbly songs, that doesn't mean their members aren't capable of portraying different styles.





Bomi, who runs a very successful personal YouTube channel, treated fans with sexy and powerful dance performance collaboration with choreographer Jane Kim.

Both dancers showcased their killer moves to a GTA Hyper Mix of "Booty Bounce." Bomi's channel has over 700,000 subscribers and produces a variety of content such as mukbangs and makeup tutorials.

Check out the sexy dance video above!