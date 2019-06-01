Nam Tae Hyun takes 'Rocket Man' to a different level on 'Immortal Song'

Nam Tae Hyun took "Rocket Man" to a different level on 'Immortal Song'.



For the June 1st Elton John special of the song, Nam Tae Hyun covered the legendary English singer-songwriter's 1971 hit song "Rocket Man". The South Club vocalist stated, "When I thought of Elton John, I thought 'cute.' He's like an idol, but he still has the bad boy feeling," and on the song he's covering, he expressed, "I looked at the lyrics while researching this song, and I felt like my childish side was reawakened. It's mysterious, and I learned another thing. It's so good, and I was inspired to know such a famous song. I think it was a blessing."

However, Nam Tae Hyun lost the round to musical actor Kim Ho Young, and it was Romantic Punch who took the final win.



Watch Nam Tae Hyun's cover of "Rocket Man" and the original below!

