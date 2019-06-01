Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Cosmic Girls are ready for summer fun in 'Boogie Up' MV teaser

Cosmic Girls have dropped their music video teaser for "Boogie Up"!

The MV teaser follows the Cosmic Girls who are ready to have summer fun at a beachside carnival. "Boogie Up" is the title track of their upcoming album 'For the Summer', and member Exy participated in writing the lyrics for the song.

'For the Summer' drops on June 4 KST. Stay tuned for updates!

ParkChaeYES89 pts 21 days ago 0
21 days ago

SO EXCITED! QUEENS!

nooDLes1552 pts 21 days ago 2
21 days ago

Are the Chinese line back for this single?

