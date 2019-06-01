Cosmic Girls are ready for summer fun in 'Boogie Up' MV teaser

Cosmic Girls have dropped their music video teaser for "Boogie Up"!



The MV teaser follows the Cosmic Girls who are ready to have summer fun at a beachside carnival. "Boogie Up" is the title track of their upcoming album 'For the Summer', and member Exy participated in writing the lyrics for the song.



'For the Summer' drops on June 4 KST. Stay tuned for updates!

