Stray Kids to embark on European showcase tour this summer

Stray Kids' UNVEIL TOUR ‘I am…’ will continue on this summer to Europe. After a sold out U.S. showcase last season, they will be visiting four cities in Europe. They will start in London on July 28th, continue on to Paris on July 30th, and close out the tour with a show in Berlin on August 2nd and in Moscow on August 4th.



Last week, they released a new mini album ‘Clé 2 : Yellow Wood’ and climbed eight spots on the Billboard Social 50 chart to take 9th place this week. They have been receiving a lot of love for their new song “Side Effects”.