Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 days ago

Lee Young Ja reveals which idol group gets the best packed meals from fans

Lee Young Ja revealed which idol group gets the best packed meals from fans.

On the June 6th episode of Olive TV's 'Bap Bless You', Lee Young Ja picked the best packed meal for idols she's had so far. She expressed, "I've eaten tribute meals for idols, and there was a time there was kimchi fried rice. I ate that and got an upset stomach. I had to eat quickly and go back to filming, but the rice was not completely done so it didn't digest properly."

As for the most delicious packed meal for idols, the comedian said NU'EST fans brought the best to the table, revealing, "It was meat balls with steak sauce. Extremely delicious with ramyun. I've eaten almost all the fan-packed meals for idols. I want to eat BTS's packed meals next." 

Which idol group was your guess?

lidora131 pts 16 days ago 7
16 days ago

Is this a translation from a korean article? Thinking this because of the headline picture... I know this sounds naggy, but they could have used a picture from Nu'est too. It's not a problem that Bts is there as she mentioned them, but Nu'est picture could be there too, as they are the idols with the best packed meal. (Ah, I feel I will get downvoted, but no matter. Wanted to say this.)

The fans are giving the mealbox as support for their idols. I honestly hate comparing the mealbox. It is so subjective. Some fansclubs have more money then others so they get better food. Is there really a need to compare and put down the food standards?

You want to eat, just eat, be thankful you get free meal and shut up.

