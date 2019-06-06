Lee Young Ja reveals which idol group gets the best packed meals from fans

Lee Young Ja revealed which idol group gets the best packed meals from fans.



On the June 6th episode of Olive TV's 'Bap Bless You', Lee Young Ja picked the best packed meal for idols she's had so far. She expressed, "I've eaten tribute meals for idols, and there was a time there was kimchi fried rice. I ate that and got an upset stomach. I had to eat quickly and go back to filming, but the rice was not completely done so it didn't digest properly."



As for the most delicious packed meal for idols, the comedian said NU'EST fans brought the best to the table, revealing, "It was meat balls with steak sauce. Extremely delicious with ramyun. I've eaten almost all the fan-packed meals for idols. I want to eat BTS's packed meals next."

Which idol group was your guess?