BTS drops MAMA dance break practice video for 'MIC Drop'

BTS has just dropped the dance break choreography practice video for their "MIC Drop" MAMA performance.
Check out the video above to see their perfectly executed moves. Even their practice videos are perfectly in sync!
So much swag in this video 😎
And those dance breaks are everything 😍
I was not ready for this
