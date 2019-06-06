Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 days ago

BTS drops MAMA dance break practice video for 'MIC Drop'

BTS has just dropped the dance break choreography practice video for their "MIC Drop" MAMA performance. 

Check out the video above to see their perfectly executed moves. Even their practice videos are perfectly in sync!

Ricu2,308 pts 16 days ago
16 days ago

So much swag in this video 😎

And those dance breaks are everything 😍

Kirsty_Louise2,250 pts 16 days ago
16 days ago

I was not ready for this

