Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

22

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 days ago

AB6IX sell out their 1st fan meeting '1ST ABNEW'

AKP STAFF

AB6IX have sold out their 1st fan meeting 'AB6IX 1st Fan Meeting [1ST ABNEW]'!

Tickets for 'AB6IX 1st Fan Meeting [1ST ABNEW]' opened up on June 5 through Interpark, and they were almost immediately sold out. The group's fan meeting is their first scheduled event following the promotions for their debut track "Breathe".

Brand New Music stated, "It's only been 16 days since AB6IX debuted, and they were 1st place on music shows for 2 days in a row. They've now even completely sold out their first fan meeting, and we're sincerely thankful for this happy news. Please give a lot of affection and interest to AB6IX in the future as they intend to continue their perfect performances and good music."  

AB6IX's first fan meeting will be held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium on July 13-14.

  1. AB6IX
3 2,714 Share 69% Upvoted

3

Siri1232,430 pts 16 days ago 1
16 days ago

Monster rookies ❤

Share

1 more reply

1

TaeBreeze548 pts 16 days ago 0
16 days ago

International fans are crying :(

So much going on in Seoul this week and next week. Can’t relate cause I live in America🤡🤡

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,728

allkpop in your Inbox