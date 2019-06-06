AB6IX sell out their 1st fan meeting '1ST ABNEW'

AB6IX have sold out their 1st fan meeting 'AB6IX 1st Fan Meeting [1ST ABNEW]'!



Tickets for 'AB6IX 1st Fan Meeting [1ST ABNEW]' opened up on June 5 through Interpark, and they were almost immediately sold out. The group's fan meeting is their first scheduled event following the promotions for their debut track "Breathe".



Brand New Music stated, "It's only been 16 days since AB6IX debuted, and they were 1st place on music shows for 2 days in a row. They've now even completely sold out their first fan meeting, and we're sincerely thankful for this happy news. Please give a lot of affection and interest to AB6IX in the future as they intend to continue their perfect performances and good music."



AB6IX's first fan meeting will be held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium on July 13-14.