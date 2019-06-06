Watch a sneak preview of Shin Se Kyung & Cha Eun Woo's 1st script reading for 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'

MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs historical romance series 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' is giving viewers a sneak preview of the cast and crew's first script reading set, ahead of the drama's premiere in July!

In 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung', actress Shin Se Kyung and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo come together for a royal romance between the first ever female historian hired by the royal palace, and a young prince who writes erotic romance novels under a pen name.

Alongside Shin Se Kyung and Cha Eun Woo, 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' brings on board numerous veteran actors and actresses like Park Ki Woong, Park Ji Hyun, Lee Ji Hoon, Sung Ji Roo, and more for a must-see summer romantic comedy.

Will you be watching 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'? Catch moments from the series' first script reading, below!