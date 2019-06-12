Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Police book 7 netizens who spread rumors about actresses and idols in Jung Joon Young's illegal videos

AKP STAFF

Police have booked 7 netizens who spread rumors about specific actresses and idols in Jung Joon Young's illegally filmed videos.

According to the Seoul Regional Police Station's Cyber Security Management team, 7 netizens have been booked for defamation of character. Police stated 2 of the 7 netizens made posts on popular internet community sites that alleged actresses and girl group members appeared in Jung Joon Young's illegal hidden camera videos, which he illegally shared in a chatroom with members Seungri, former F.T. Island member Jonghun, and more.

The 7 involved are said to be males from the ages of 19-38 years of age, including 2 unemployed persons and 3 college students. One netizen's prosecution is reportedly suspended due to their American citizenship.  

Police stated, "After investigations, we've found one netizen only made the post because the actress was in a variety program with Jung Joon Young in the past and appeared in one of his music videos. In the case of the idols, they wrote it without any evidence." The suspects are said to have told police they simply spread the rumors for fun.

Celebrities who were falsely linked to Jung Joon Young's hidden camera controversy include TWICEHaraBLACKPINKOh Yeon Seo, and Jung Yoo Mi.   

ygwinner-57 pts 10 days ago
10 days ago

19-38... jeez.. grow up already. you got what you deserved.

11

primazaza186 pts 10 days ago
10 days ago

Will there be a day where you'll be able to name Jonghoon without mentioning his former group ?

