Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 5 days ago

Zico to take part in 'Produce X 101' as a producer

Zico will be a part of 'Produce X 101' as a producer.

Recently, it was announced that Zico participated in the making of the concept evaluation song as a producer. 

His pop song "Move" joined the lineup for the songs on the show and was broadcasted on the episode previews on the June 14 broadcast of 'Produce X 101.' 

Zico's new label, KOZ Entertainment, is receiving various CFs and show love call appearances for the star. Zico will host his first fan meeting 'Small Talk' on June 30 with his fans. 

Lanyonn13 pts 5 days ago
5 days ago

I'm sorry but I can't get over the fact he called Joonyoungs phone with those sex clips "golden phone"

Lalulallan3 pts 4 days ago
4 days ago

Golden phone. I haven't forgotten.

