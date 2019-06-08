Kang Daniel ranked #1 out of stars who look the best in suits

Kang Daniel ranked #1 on a poll titled, "Which celebrity looks amazing in suits?"

The poll was run by Exciting DC, which is a part of the portal site DC Inside. The poll ran from June 2nd to June 8th, and Kang Daniel ranked #1 with a whopping 78.9% of the votes.TVXQ's Yunho came up second with 16.2%, and Hyungsik ranked at #3 with 3.0% of the votes. Others ranked include Kim Woo Bin, Lee Min Ho, Lee Jong Suk, Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Jung Hae In, and Seo In Guk.

Do you agree with the results?