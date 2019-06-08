Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

57

65

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 14 days ago

Kang Daniel ranked #1 out of stars who look the best in suits

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel ranked #1 on a poll titled, "Which celebrity looks amazing in suits?"

The poll was run by Exciting DC, which is a part of the portal site DC Inside. The poll ran from June 2nd to June 8th, and Kang Daniel ranked #1 with a whopping 78.9% of the votes.TVXQ's Yunho came up second with 16.2%, and Hyungsik ranked at #3 with 3.0% of the votes. Others ranked include Kim Woo BinLee Min HoLee Jong SukHyun BinJung Woo SungJung Hae In, and Seo In Guk.

Do you agree with the results?

  1. Kang Daniel
40 31,913 Share 47% Upvoted

7

CoffeeTAB17 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

He looks good in any outfit, haters ,are you from LM ?

Share

6

Haruka0007 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

He does look great in suits and in clothes in general because he has wide shoulders longs legs abs and and overall a really nice physique . He is a breath of fresh air among all the skinny idols nowadays. And he is charming and confident so he looks even more attractive

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,594

allkpop in your Inbox