Pentagon's Yeo One recorded an audiobook.

The story he recorded is 'Youth, Beautiful Youth' by Hermann Hesse. The story will be a part of a collection of short stories by the German author. It holds about 11 stories out of the 100 short stories that he wrote from 1900 to 1954, including some of the lesser-known stories in Korea.

The audiobook is available through Naver's Audioclip Audiobook.